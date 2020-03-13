Harsha deposes before magisterial inquiry

Police officers strike a conversation outside the court hall during the magisterial inquiry at Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru on Thursday.

MANGALURU

13 March 2020 01:19 IST

Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha was among the 49 police and Home Guards personnel who deposed here on Thursday before Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha who is conducting a magisterial inquiry into the December 19 police firing in which two persons died.

Mr. Harsha told reporters that he submitted a detailed account of the events that happened on December 19, 2019, in his 21-page statement. He has submitted 937 supportive documents, he said

Apart from Mr. Harsha, 48 personnel, including Armed Police Sub-Inspectors, Police Sub-Inspectors, Police Inspectors and three Home Guards, deposed before Mr. Jagadeeesha. Two civilians, who came forward to submit videos of the incidents on December 19, were asked to place them in the prescribed format on March 19.

Mr. Jagadeesha told reporters that so far 320 persons, including 119 policemen, have given their statements. Of the 57 police personnel who are yet to give their statements, 25 have been called on March 19. Opportunity will be given for cross examination of witnesses, he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Belliyappa, the nodal officer of the city police before the magisterial inquiry, has sought time to produce histopathology and the final cause of death reports. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Arunangshu Giri was waiting for documents that need to be submitted.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that he has to examine Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh, Assistant Commissioner and doctors who have carried out autopsy and those who have issued wound certificates. He needs to examine the video clippings of the incident. “I might need additional time to complete the inquiry. I will take a decision on March 19,” he said.