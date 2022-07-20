Hariprasad urges govt. to rehabilitate families who lost houses in flood

After visiting areas affected by sea erosion and heavy rains in Gurupura, Muger Kudru of Adyapady, he speaks about the woes of several families

Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad inspecting the sea erosion affected place at Ucchila, Batapady, in Mangaluru on July 19. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After visiting areas affected by sea erosion and heavy rains in Gurupura, Muger Kudru of Adyapady, he speaks about the woes of several families

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad on Tuesday urged the government to rehabilitate those families which have lost houses and other properties due to floods in Karnataka.

Speaking to press persons after visiting areas affected by sea erosion and heavy rains in Gurupura, Muger Kudru of Adyapady, Meenakaliya and Ullal, he said that the compensation being given by the Deputy Commissioners and Tahsildars for natural calamity loses suffered by people is meagre. The government should take the lead to rehabilitate those families.

Citing an example he said that some houses had collapsed due to heavy rains in Gurupura two years ago. The government still has not built houses for them. Two persons had died due to the natural calamity in the same area. The government only gave compensation to their families.

Some people in Muger Kudru told Mr. Hariprasad that unscientific construction of the vented dam across the Phalguni in Gurupura has affected many farm lands.

A road has been washed away due to sea erosion in Meenakaliya. People there said that some houses might collapse at any time. They are living under fear.

Former Mangaluru City North MLA B.A. Mohiuddin Bava was also present.