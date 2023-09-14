Hardware shop owner loses ₹1.25 lakh

September 14, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

A hardware shop owner from Kukkunduru village in Karkala taluk of Udupi district lost ₹1.25 lakh to a fraudster who had offered to get the former a dealership of ACC Cement.

In a complaint to Karkala Town police station on September 13, Sharath Acharya, who runs Soumya Hardware shop, said he searched for ACC Cement dealership on the Internet and found the number 7980942036. He called the mobile number using his father’s phone on September 3. The person who received the call asked Mr. Acharya to transfer ₹ 1.25 lakh towards dealership and registration charges.

Accordingly, Mr. Acharya transferred through NEFT ₹1.25 lakh from his Canara Bank account to an account in Indian Overseas Bank, Andheri East, Mumbai, on September 5. Further, he transferred ₹ 3.35 lakh towards 1,000 cement bags, which got declined because of technical reasons, Mr. Acharya said.

UPI misuse

Jacob George, a resident of Ananth Nagar in Manipal, has filed a complaint with Manipal police on September 13 stating that some persons have fraudulently used his UPI to remove ₹ 1.6 lakh from his CITI bank account in Chennai. The amount was removed between 8.58 a.m. and 9.10 a.m. on September 13, he stated in the complaint.

