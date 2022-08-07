Mangaluru

‘Har Ghar Tiranga campaign should be like a family festival’

Minister for Kannada, Culture, and Energy V. Sunil Kumar inaugurated a counter to sell the national flag at the District Office Complex in Manipal, Udupi district, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent MANGALURU August 07, 2022 00:36 IST
Minister for Kannada, Culture, and Energy V. Sunil Kumar on Saturday urged the residents of Udupi district to celebrate the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from August 13 to 15 like a family festival to commemorate 75 years of independence.

Chairing a meeting of members of local bodies in Udupi district about the campaign at Rajatadri, Manipal, Mr. Kumar said every household and other buildings should hoist the tricolour during the period. A majority of the residents were not born when the country gained independence; but all of them could be proud of celebrating the 75 years of independence this year.

While farmers from Sullia hoisted the flag at the Bavutagudde in Mangaluru in 1837, Rani Abbakka perhaps was the first freedom fighter who fought against the Portuguese, he said.

Zilla panchayat CEO H. Prasanna, Coastal Area Development Authority Chairperson Mattar Rathnakara Hegde, and others were present.

