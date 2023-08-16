Hanumagiri mela to perform all-night Yakshagana in Delhi on August 19

August 16, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

Come August 19, Delhi will witness an all-night Yakshagana performance by full team members of a professional ‘mela’ (touring troupe) of Dakshina Kannada.

The 32-member team of Sri Kodandarama Krupaphoshitha Yakshagana Mandali, which is popularly called as ‘Hanumagiri mela’, will perform in the Amrut Mahotsava of Delhi Karnataka Sangha.

The ‘mela’ will perform its hit and most popular ‘prasanga’ titled Shukranandane from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

According to Vidya Kolyur, a member of the sangha who is co-ordinating the show, an all-night Yakshagana show is being held in Delhi after eight years.

She said that the artistes will perform on the own ‘rangasthala’ of the ‘mela’.

The ‘rangasthala’ has already been transported to Delhi through a train in its dismantled form. It will be reassembled for the performance.

“It is for the first time an entire team of a professional Yakshagana troupe of Tenku Thittu school of Yakshagana with its own ‘rangasthala’ performs in Delhi. The credit goes to Hanumagiri mela,” she told The Hindu.

Earlier, professional artists drawn from different touring troupes had presented ‘Devi Mahatme’ all-night show in Delhi eight years ago, Ms. Kolyur said.

“A typical ambience of a Yakshagana performance, like in the coastal and Malnad belt, will be created in Delhi. Snacks ‘churumuri’, ‘podi’ with ‘mohan laddu’ and tea will be served to the audience during the night,” she said.

All 32 team members will leave in a flight from Mangaluru to Delhi on August 17 evening. They will return to Mangaluru by a flight on August 21. The team members will go sightseeing in Delhi on August 18.

The sangha will honour T. Shyam Bhat, a former IAS officer and a former chairman of Karnataka Public Service Commission, who is the promoter of Hanumagiri mela, on the occasion.

