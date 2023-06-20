Handling Assembly elections with new officials was challenging: M.R. Ravikumar

June 20, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

Handling elections in Dakshina Kannada with several new officials, including Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain and Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe, was challenging, said outgoing Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravikumar, here on Tuesday.

Speaking at a felicitation programme organised by the Dakshina Kannada district administration, Mr. Ravikumar said a good number of new officers were posted a few days ahead of the elections.

“Five tahsildars were transferred. Superintendent of Police (Mr. Amathe) and Police Commissioner (Mr. Jain) were posted in February and March, respectively. The two senior officials handled the elections for the first time,” he claimed.

“For different reasons, the Election Commission was closely watching developments in Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga districts. I was receiving calls late in the night and early in the morning. There was a lot of pressure and I did not pass it on to other officials,” Mr. Ravikumar said.

The experience of working as the Election Observer in West Bengal and few other North Indian States really helped, Mr. Ravikumar said.

“Some decisions were against the ruling of the court but it was in the interest of maintaining peace and tranquillity (in the region),” Mr. Ravikumar said.

While praising the work of officials, more so of the Additional Deputy Commissioner H.K. Krishnamurthy, during elections, Mr. Ravikumar turned to the new Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan and said: “You have committed people working in the post, starting from gram sahayaks to other posts in the Revenue Department. You can trust their decision and sign.”

Mr. Muhilan said this was a good compliment to district officials. “Now you are all in the top gear. I need the same cooperation from you all,” Mr. Muhilan said and added, “I am here to resolve the personal and professional difficulties that come in the way of discharging duty. Do not lose focus from the goal of reaching out to people”.

Additional Deputy Commissioner H.K.Krishnamurthy also spoke.

