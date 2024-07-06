ADVERTISEMENT

Handadi Balakrishna Nayak no more

Published - July 06, 2024 08:16 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Yakshagana costume designer Handadi Balakrishna Nayak

Senior Badagu Thittu Yakshagana costume designer and founder of Gajanana Yakshagana Veshabhushana Samsthe Handadi Balakrishna Nayak passed away following a brief illness at a hospital in Manipal on Thursday.

He was 76.

Initially providing Yakshagana costumes to different organisations along with H. Subbanna Bhat and Indu Nayak, Late Nayak established his venture.

An expert in designing headgear and other costumes, he provided costumes to hundreds of Yakshagana artists. He was felicitated by the Karnataka Yakshagana Academy and the Yaksha Kalaranga during the first Yakshagana Sammelana held in Udupi last year. Yashpal Suvarna, Yaksha Shikshana Trust Chairman and MLA, founding trustee K. Raghupathi Bhat, Secretary Murali Kadekar, Kalaranga president M. Gangadhar Rao and others expressed condolences over the death.

