Halls, choultries can hold marriage events from today

Halls, resorts, hotels and choultries can hold marriage functions in Dakshina Kannada starting Monday.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, who issued an order to this effect, said that not more than 40 persons should attend a marriage.

They should follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Guests attending marriages should obtain passes from the local urban local bodies and gram panchayats.

The permission for holding marriages should be obtained from the urban local bodies, including Mangaluru City Corporation, city municipalities, town panchayats and gram panchayats. Only one marriage function should be allowed at a time in one venue.

Dr. Rajendra said that the window period given in the district for business hours will continue to remain the same, i.e., from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday.