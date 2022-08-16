Hakay Akshay Machhindra appointed SP of Udupi

The 2015 batch IPS officer, Hakay Akshay Machhindra, has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Police of Udupi.

He will replace N. Vishnuvardhana, the 2012 batch IPS Officer, who has been posted as SP, Intelligence, Bengaluru. A notification to this effect was passed by the State Government on Tuesday, August 16.

Mr. Vishnuvardhana served as SP, Udupi ,for 31 months since January 2020. Mr. Machhindra has served as SP of Chikkamagaluru and he was awaiting posting.

The other officer to be transferred is 2014-batch IPS officer Kona Vamshi Krishna, who has been posted as Commandant, first battalion, Karnataka State Reserve Police in Bengaluru