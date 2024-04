April 14, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru South police on Sunday arrested Anand Sapalya, 55, for allegedly stabbing a 65-year-old hair saloon owner Edwin Vijay Kumar in Bolar, in Mangaluru, on Saturday.

The police said Sapalya, who was in an inebriated state, had a heated argument with Kumar over a political issue. In a huff, Sapalya went to his house and brought a knife. He used the knife to stab Kumar on his chest. Kumar is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Wenlock Hospital, the police said