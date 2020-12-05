Hadinabala Sripada Hegde dead

He was recovering from an injury suffered in an accident

Yakshagana artist from the Badagu Thittu school Hadinabala Sripada Hegde passed away at a private hospital in Udupi late on Thursday. He was 67 and is survived by his mother, wife, and two sons.

He was recovering from a head injury which he had suffered in a road accident about one-and-a-half years ago.

As a professional artiste he had toured in various Yakshagana meals for four-and-a-half decades.

He had toured in Yakshagana melas of Gundu Bala, Amruteshwari, Hiremahalingeshwara, Perdoor, Bachchagaru, Saligrama, Mandarthi, and Keremane.

Condoling his death, president and secretary of Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga M. Gangadhar Rao and Murali Kadekar said that he had carved a niche for himself by performing some puranic roles.

He was the recipient of the Yakshagana Kala Ranga Award.