Had to wait eight long years for this: Mohammed Ali

The eyes of Mohammed Ali, 60, were filled with tears on hearing the District Sessions Court Judge’s order on Monday acquitting him and his son of charges of allegedly conspiring with the Indian Mujahideen (IM) members in carrying out serial blasts across the country in 2008.

Mr. Ali, a father of five, broke down before his relatives gathered outside the court hall. “It’s a great relief to both of us. We were innocent. Our police and other investigation agencies knew it. We had to wait for eight long years,” Mr. Ali told The Hindu.

Mr. Ali and his second son Javed were among the four persons to be acquitted by the 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge S.H. Pushpanjalidevi on Monday. The two were among the seven arrested by sleuths of the District Crime Investigation Bureau in 2008 following the recovery of explosives from a house in Ullal and a series of raids done thereafter. They were also accused of sheltering IM founder Yasin Bhatkal and Riyaz Bhatkal in their house and helping the latter carry out serial blasts.

Life had been miserable since their arrest, Mr. Ali said. “I cannot explain the pain we both have endured. It’s a serious charge levelled at us. Ultimately, the truth has prevailed.” Mr. Ali, who was a labour contractor, said he was yet to think of the way he will lead life following the acquittal.

Elated over the conviction, Jayanth Shetty, former Deputy Superintendent of Police, the investigation officer in the case, said he and his team of policemen struggled, overcame allegations to prepare a watertight case. Police Inspectors Venkatesh Prasanna and Shivaprakash were part of the investigation team.

“This was the first terror case of the region and we were the first to catch persons who prepared explosives used for the serial blasts across the country in 2008,” Mr. Shetty said. They narrowly missed catching Riyaz Bhatkal following a raid on the house in Ullal, he recalled. Mr. Shetty thanked the then Inspector General Police (Western Range) A.M. Prasad and the then Superintendent of Police Sateesh Kumar for their support.