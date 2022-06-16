Habitual erratic evaluators warned

Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P.S. Yadapadithaya said on Wednesday that the university will take appropriate action against habitual erratic evaluators (teachers) who evaluated the answer scripts of different examinations conducted by the university.

Addressing the teachers who evaluated the answer scripts of the odd semester UG examinations at the University College here, Mr. Yadapadithaya said that erratic evaluation affected students. Those who did erratic evaluation frequently did injustice to students. Hence, a teacher will have to be careful while evaluating each and every answer script.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university has allowed guest teachers teaching at its constituent colleges to evaluate the answer scripts. There are six such colleges. They will be given honorarium for the work. He said that the dearness and travel allowance of evaluators are being revised once in every two years. It will not be possible for the university to revise them annually.

The Registrar (Evaluation) P. L. Dharma said that while preparing a question paper, teachers can also submit an evaluation scheme.

Evaluation Chairman Ramesh Karla initially requested the the Vice Chancellor and Registrar (Evaluation) for at least one month for setting question papers.