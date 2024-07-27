GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gusty winds damage 67 houses in Udupi, five in Dakshina Kannada

The IMD predicts very heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds for the next two days in the twin districts

Published - July 27, 2024 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A portion of Sri Krishna Mutt and a hotel building were damaged due to the heavy wind and rain in Udupi on Friday.

A portion of Sri Krishna Mutt and a hotel building were damaged due to the heavy wind and rain in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Gusty winds that swept the coastal region on Friday, damaged at least 67 houses in Udupi district while the district received an average rainfall of 61.3 mm between 8.30 a.m. of Friday and 8.30 a.m. of Saturday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has cautioned heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds in the coastal districts for the next two days.

It has also issued a high wave alert for the three coastal districts with waves being predicted to be at the range of 2.9 to 3.1 m in Dakshina Kannada, 3.1 to 3.4 m in Udupi and 3.4 to 3.6 m in Uttara Kannada district till midnight on Sunday.

The IMD has urged the fishermen to be careful while venturing into sea. For Uttara Kannada district, the department has issued a strict ‘no’ to small vessels from venturing into sea and has suspended all near-shore recreational activities during the period.

A portion of Sri Krishna Mutt and a hotel building were damaged due to the heavy wind and rain in Udupi on Friday.

A portion of Sri Krishna Mutt and a hotel building were damaged due to the heavy wind and rain in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Wind damage

As many as eight houses were partially damaged in Udupi district, 23 in Kundapurataluk, 29 in Brahmavara taluk and seven houses were damaged in Kaup taluk. Of the seven in Kaup taluk, Padma Mulyadi’s house was completely damaged in Shirva village where the government estimated loss was pegged at ₹2 lakh. Along with these houses, 12 cowsheds too were damaged in Udupi district.

Karkala taluk received 68.3 mm rain during the 24 hours from Friday to Saturday while Kundapura taluk received 68 mm, Udupi taluk 42.4 mm, Byndoor taluk 47.2 mm, Brahmavara taluk 49.6 mm, Kaup taluk 41.1 mm and Hebri taluk received 87.2 mm rain.

The Netravathi was flowing to the brim following copious rains in the region on Friday.

The Netravathi was flowing to the brim following copious rains in the region on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

In Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada district received an average rainfall of 65.6 mm during the period while four houses were partially damaged and one was severely damaged.

Belthangady taluk received 92.6 mm rain, Bantwal 37.5 mm, Mangaluru 27.5 mm, Puttur 49.4 mm, Sullia 66.1 mm, Moodbidri 72.7 mm, Kadaba 78.9 mm, Mulki 26.1 mm and Ullal taluk received 27.7 mm rain. As many as 427 electricity poles, five transformers and 21.05 km of power supply line were damaged during the day.

The Netravathi was flowing at 7.3 m as against the danger level of 8.5 m at Bantwal.

