Gusty winds and rain cause extensive damage

MANGALURU

07 April 2021 19:04 IST

Gusty winds and heavy rain caused extensive damage to property in Hosangady and Badakodi areas, under Naravi Zilla Panchayat Constituency, in Belthangady taluk on Wednesday.

Zilla Panchayat member from Naravi P. Dharanendra Kumar said that asbestos sheets of many houses were blown away and at least 25 electricity poles fell snapping power connectivity in these areas.

Gusty winds caused severe damage in arecanut plantations with many palms falling to the ground. “I myself lost about 40 palms in my plantation,” he said and added that many farmers in the locality lost at least 10 palms each in their plantations.

Gusty winds started blowing between 2.30 p.m. and 3 p.m., he said. Heavy rain also lashed the nearby Venoor area, he added.

Meanwhile, rain lashed Guthigar, Mettinadkka and Peraje areas in Sullia taluk, reports reaching here said.