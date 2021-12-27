Gurukiran presented Rangachavadi award

Mangaluru

27 December 2021 01:16 IST

Music director Gurukiran said of all recognition and awards, the ones coming from the hometown are precious and he felt blessed to receive them.

He was speaking after receiving the Rangachavadi 2021 award from Rangachavadi Mangaluru at Surathkal near here on Saturday.

Having grown with Rangachavadi, he would always cherish the award, Mr. Gurukiran said.

MRG Group founding president K. Prakash Shetty inaugurated the Rangachavadi annual festival. Speaking on the occasion, he complimented Rangachavadi for nurturing theatre and allied art for the last 22 years and also recognising people contributing to art and culture.

Having started his career from Tulunadu, Mr. Gurukiran has spread the flair for music across the world, Mr. Shetty complemented. He wished Rangachavadi recognise more and more talents in the coming days. Mr. Shetty also complimented the organisation for organising a musical tribute to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar and recalled his association with the late actor.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said he was overwhelmed by the gesture of coastal people in aiding and assisting police force to maintain law and order. Their love to art and culture is laudable, he noted.

Girish Sagar and his team offered the musical tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar on the occasion.