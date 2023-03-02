Gujarat model of governance not needed for Karnataka, says B.K. Hariprasad

March 02, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad said on Thursday, March 2, that the Gujarat model of governance is not required for Karnataka as the latter is far ahead of Gujarat in many development indicators.

Speaking at the launch of Karavali Prajadhawni Yatra of the Congress in Gurupura on the outskirts of the city, he said that Karnataka is ahead of Gujarat in education, health, Information Technology and other industrial sectors. Karnataka does not need suggestions from the BJP leaders Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda on how to take the State forward, he said.

Referring to the allegations by the BJP that the Congress had indulged in corruption during its administration led by Siddaramaiah in the State, he dared the BJP to send such corrupt leaders to jail.

Mr. Hariprasad said that the double engine governments have failed to introduce reservation in private sector. Unemployment has increased and the two BJP led governments have failed to address the burning problem. The two governments are selling public sector enterprises (PSUs) to corporates, he alleged.

“Prime Minister Narenda Modi often speaks about what Congress did to the country during its regime. But he never speaks what the BJP government did to the country during the last nine years,” he said.

Mr. Hariprasad alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI and Income Tax officials are conducting raids at only the establishments and houses of Congress leaders leaving the BJP leaders.

U.T. Khader, Mangaluru MLA, alleged that the BJP is a communal party. Hence, each vote cast in favour of the Congress indicated the rejection of communal parties in the country.

Mr. Khader said that the BJP government in the State wounded up the Anna Bhagya scheme introduced by the Congress government and the government has failed to allot new ration cards and sites to poor people.

President of Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee and K. Harish Kumar, MLC, and Manjunath Bhandary, MLC spoke.