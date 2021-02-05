Guinness record holder to take a shot at another tomorrow

Tanushree Pithrody to make the maximum backwards body skips in one minute

A Udupi school student, Tanushree Pithrody, who created a Guinness Record two-and-half years ago, will try making another feat in Udupi on Saturday to get her name entered in the Golden Book of World Record.

Now, a Class 7 student, Tanushree Pithrody will try to make the maximum backwards body skips in one minute at a programme to be organised in her St. Cecily’s Higher Primary School at 4.30 p.m.

Earlier, in April 2018, she created a Guinness record for most full-body revolutions maintaining a chest stand position.

Tanushree Pithrody, in Class IV then, performed 42 full-body revolutions in one minute at the Ammanni Ramanna Shetty Hall in Udupi. Thus, she broke the record used to be held by 13-year-old Mohammed Alsheikh of Palestine who performed 38 revolutions in a minute on February 8, 2017. Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Thursday, her father Uday Kumar, who is an electrical contractor, said that his daughter is confident of creating another new record now. She also created a record in November 2017 at Lions Bhavan in Udupi in the “one minute miracle” category by doing “Niralamba Poorna Chakrasana” 19 times which was acknowledged by the Golden Book of World Records, he said.

Mr. Kumar said that his daughter has been practising rigorously for long for Saturday’s event. She knows Yakshagana, singing, drama and acting too. She received the Udupi district level Rajyotsava Award in 2020. The student also bagged the Yoga Rathna Award from D. Veerendra Heggade, Pattadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, on the World Yoga Day programme on June 21, 2019.

Her mother Sandhya is a home-maker.