Guidelines ready for enabling Mangalore University students to study two courses simultaneously

The Academic Council of Mangalore University in its meeting on Tuesday approved the guidelines framed by its deans’ committee to enable its students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously in accordance with the New Education Policy 2020.

It said that a student can pursue two academic programmes one in full-time physical mode and another in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or on-line mode or up to two ODL/online programmes simultaneously, also as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

A student should be able to pursue two undergraduate programmes, two diploma programmes, two postgraduate programmes or one postgraduate programme and one undergraduate programme without violating eligibility conditions for admissions to these programmes. They may also pursue any of the postgraduate diploma programmes.

Degree or diploma programmes under ODL/online mode should be pursued with only such higher education institutes which are recognised by the UGC/Statutory Council/Union Government for running such programmes. Degree or diploma programmes should be governed by regulations notified by the UGC and also the respective statutory/professional councils, wherever applicable.

The guidelines said that it is the responsibility of the student who is pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously to maintain minimum attendance of 75% for each programme as stipulated in the respective regulations. A student can pursue two full-time academic programmes in physical mode provided that in such cases, class timings for one programme do not overlap with the class timings of the other programme. The university should conduct the examinations in such a manner that is not detrimental to the interest of the students opting two academic programmes simultaneously.

Referring to the objectives of the new initiative envisaged in the NEP – 2020 the guidelines said that it offered a chance to students to study a range of disciplines including sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities, languages as well as progessional technical and vocational subjects to make them thoughtful, well-rounded and creative individuals. It is aimed at preparing students for more meaningful and satisfying lives and work roles and enable economic independence.

According to the Vice-Chancellor of the university P. S. Yadapadithaya, the guidelines will come into effect from the academic year 2023-24.