‘Guidelines issued by Chief Secretary hold good’

01 April 2021 00:12 IST

While refusing to say anything on the statement by district in-charge Minister Kota Srininvas Poojary to allow religious programmes, Yakshagana and other public programmes with participation of a maximum 500 people, Health and Family Welfare Minister K.Sudhakar on Wednesday said that the notification barring jatras and other programmes in public places issued by Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar for preventing the spread of COVID-19 holds good and it will be enforced across the State.

“The notification has been issued in view of the directions from the Chief Minister (B.S. Yediyurappa) after a meeting held two days ago. When the Chief Minister has issued a direction, it should be followed in letter and spirit,” the Minister told reporters after his visit to a primary health centre in Vamanjoor on the outskirts of the city and to the Bantwal Taluk Hospital.

After the notification by the Chief Secretary, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Monday issued a notification banning jatras and other programmes in public areas.

On Tuesday, Mr. Poojary issued a statement that the notification by Dr. Rajendra has caused anxiety among people about the upcoming Neema, Kola, Yakshangana and other rituals to be held in public places.

He said that these programmes can be held subject to the participation of a maximum of 500 people and where wearing of masks and social distancing are strictly followed.

“I do not know what has happened here. We are bound by the notification issued by the Chief Secretary,” Dr. Sudhakar said.