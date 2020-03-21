Guidelines for salons

Sudhir Chandra Sooda, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, on Friday directed the all hair salons, beauty parlours, sari centres, and other shops to follow precautionary measures regarding COVID-19.

In a press release issued here, Dr. Sooda said that the staff at salons and beauty parlours should compulsorily wear masks.

They should use separate a cloth for every new customer. They should ensure that all their equipment are clean.

They should give importance to personal hygiene and keep washing their hands with soap and sanitisers.

They should ensure that more people did not gather at their salons or parlours.