Guidelines for salons

Sudhir Chandra Sooda, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, on Friday directed the all hair salons, beauty parlours, sari centres, and other shops to follow precautionary measures regarding COVID-19.
In a press release issued here, Dr. Sooda said that the staff at salons and beauty parlours should compulsorily wear masks.
They should use separate a cloth for every new customer. They should ensure that all their equipment are clean.
They should give importance to personal hygiene and keep washing their hands with soap and sanitisers.
They should ensure that more people did not gather at their salons or parlours.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.