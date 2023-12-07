Guest lecturers in Dakshina Kannada district demand regularisation of service

December 07, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

Several guest teachers working in Government First Grade Colleges in Dakshina Kannada carried out a protest on Decmeber 7 near Clock Tower Circle in Mangaluru, as part of a State-wide agitation demanding regularisation of their service.

Dhiraj Kumar, president of the district unit of State Guest Teachers’ Welfare Association, said over 600 guest lecturers are working in Government First Grade Colleges affiliated to Mangalore University. Several guest lecturers are working in government pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada. “We are experienced and qualified teachers, whose services are being taken for over a decade against vacant lecturer posts. The government should regularise our services,” he said.

Sheena G., who is among 17 guest lecturers serving in the Government First Grade College for Women in Puttur, has been serving as a guest lecturer for 13 years. “We are all serving with a hope that the government will regularise our service and put an end to our exploitation,” he said.

Jayalalita and K. Vinuta, who have been serving as guest lecturers for over 16 years, said guest lecturers are working on par with regular lecturers in shaping the careers of students. “While we continue to get a meagre amount as monthly honorarium, as against regular lecturers, who draw salaries in lakhs,” Ms. Jayalalita said.

“Delay in regularisation of our service is leading to discrimination of guest lecturers in the campus and students are not giving respect to them,” said Ms. Vinutha.

Guest lecturer Rajesh Shetty is among many guest lecturers in Dakshina Kannada district, who have cleared the National Eligibility Test and State Level Eligibility Test to qualify for the post of Assistant Professor. “As appointments are not being done at regular intervals, we forced to work as guest lecturers,” he said.

Guest lecturer N. Satish said when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was the Leader of Opposition in the earlier legislative Assembly, he had empathised with guest lecturers and favoured regularisation. “With Siddaramaiah at the helm now, we are hopeful of a positive response,” he said.

The guest lecturers called on Joint Director of Collegiate Education Ramegowda and submitted a memorandum demanding regularisation of their service.

“If the government fails to take a decision during the ongoing session in Belagavi, we will be forced to intensify our protest,” said association district unit General Secretary Mahantesh Doddamani.