Guest lecturer booked for sexually harassing student

The Shankaranarayana police in Udupi arrested a guest lecturer of a Government First Grade College for allegedly sexually harassing a 20-year-old student of the college.

The police gave the name of the arrested person as Vignesh, 40.

The police said the victim, a final year degree student, started getting unwanted messages from Vignesh from last year after online class sessions. Vignesh, a bachelor, was teaching History. The messages stopped after victim threatened Vignesh of reporting the same to the principal.

Few days ago, Vignesh allegedly started following her on the college campus and reportedly asked her to marry him. He even reportedly threatened her against lodging a complaint.

Following her compliant, the Shankaranarayana police arrested him for the offence punishable under Section 354 of Indian Penal Code. He was produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who released Vignesh on bail.