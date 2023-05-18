ADVERTISEMENT

Guarantees helped Congress to victory, says Kota Srinivas Poojary

May 18, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary speaking with media reporters in Udupi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MLC and former Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Thursday that the five pre-poll guarantees announced by the Congress led the grand old party to victory in the Assembly elections. The BJP never expected it, he said.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, Mr. Poojary said that the BJP expected that the booth-level works done by the BJP workers will yield result. But the expectations were proved wrong.

He said that the Congress cannot deny the guarantees it promised to the people by citing various reasons. Speaking in a different tone after the elections recently, the Congress leader G. Parameshwara, who was the party’s manifesto committee chairman, said that conditions will be applied for availing the guarantees.

“If the Congress deviates from its pre-poll promises, the BJP will stand in favour of the people. The poor and weaker section of the people would have voted for the Congress based on pre poll promises, and now the government has the responsibility of meeting those promises,” Mr. Poojary said.

Mr. Poojary said that some unsavory incidents have begun to crop up after the Congress came to power. Incidents of sloganeering in favour of Pakistan in Belagavi, flags resembling that of Pakistan being waved in Sirsi and Bhatkal, assault on BJP workers in Shivamogga have been reported already. These acts are condemnable, he said.

Peace should prevail in the State and the new Chief Minister should ensure that law and order is maintained in the State, he added.

