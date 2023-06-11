Guarantees have brought respite to people, says Laxmi Hebbalkar

June 11, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Udupi district in-charge Laxmi Hebbalkar said on Sunday that common people in the State who were reeling under price rise will be a relieved lot once the new State government implements all five pre-poll guarantees in a phased manner.

Speaking after launching the ‘Shakthi’ scheme, which provides free ride for women in government buses, in Udupi she said that the pandemic and price rise had made the lives of people more difficult. The guarantees of the government have come as a respite.

The Minister said that the implementing Shakthi scheme will cost the government ₹4,051 crore annually. She will apprise the government on the need to increase the number of KSRTC buses plying in Udupi district to enable more women to avail the benefit of the scheme as the district is dominated by private bus operators.

Ms. Hebbalkar said that another pre poll guarantee – Griha Laxmi scheme – will be rolled out in the State on August 15. The monthly cash assistance of ₹2,000 under this scheme will be given to the woman head of every house be it BPL or APL card holders. The forms to apply for this scheme are still being drafted and will be released within two days. Eligible women can fill the applications online, or through Child Development Project Officer, Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare Department, or anganwadi teachers. The forms filled can be submitted at Gram One centers to avail the benefit, she said. There will not be any space for middlemen, the Minister said.

Earlier, she visited Sri Mahalakshmi Temple in Uchila, Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi and the district Congress office in Brahmagiri.

Addressing party workers at the Congress office, the Minister said that Shakthi is one of the prominent schemes of the new Congress government. She asked the party workers in Udupi district to win the confidence of people to face the Lok Sabha election next year. The party workers should not lose hope just because the party could not win any seat in the district in the Assembly elections.

Mr. Hebbalkar said that she will visit the district at least twice in a month to review development projects, check implementation of welfare schemes and meet the people.