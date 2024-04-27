Guarantees by Congress made women turn up in large numbers for voting in Dakshina Kannada, says Padmaraj

April 27, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

Congress candidate from Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency Padmaraj R. Poojary said on Saturday, April 27, that he is confident of winning the seat by a margin of over one lakh votes.

Talking to presspersons, Mr. Poojary said that women have voted in large numbers in Friday’s election. They were impressed with the implementation of five guarantees, which have lit the lives of several households affected by inflation. “It is because of guarantees women outnumbered men in exercising their franchise,” he said. Of the 14.09 lakh voters who turned up at the booths, 7.27 lakh were women and 6.81 lakh were men. (The constituency has a toal of 9,30,884 women voters and 8,86,642 men voters)

“This is the indication of Congress victory from the constituency,” he said and added that women will not forget the benefits they are receiving from the State government.

Mr. Poojary said party workers have worked in unison and toiled hard to reach out to voters. “We have succeeded in giving voters a clear picture of guarantees and have also spread love. We have also focused on developmental issues. This seems to have paid off,” he said.

He said the BJP’s strategy of raking up communally sensitive issues to garner votes will not work in this election. “We have seen good polling this time. The response of voters is more than what I expected,” he said.

Mr. Poojary said he will give more impetus to further strengthen the party in Dakshina Kannada. “Being the candidate for this election is not an end but a beginning (of his long association with Congress). My first priority is to strengthen the party,” he said.

To another question, Mr. Poojary said he has not used his association with Senior Congress leader B. Janardhan Poojary for his personnel gain. “I have tried to imbibe Mr. Janardhana Poojary’s ideals,” he said.