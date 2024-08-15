Guarantee schemes will continue in their present form, asserts Laxmi Hebbalkar

Minister for Women and Child Development and Udupi District in-charge Laxmi Hebbalkar on Thursday, August 15, asserted that the guarantee schemes will continue in Karnataka in their present form. There has been no discussion to revise them as some media reports reckoned, she claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters at Udupi, Ms. Hebbalkar said the schemes were introduced by the government for a good cause without any political agenda. She claimed all the Ministers in the Cabinet meeting had opined the schemes should not be tweaked and rebutted some media reports suggesting the government was thinking tweaking the schemes.

Asked about PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s reported statement about his desire to revise the schemes, Ms. Hebbalkar said she believes the former would not have said it. She said empowerment of women and the poor has been the motto of the government, which introduced the schemes to fulfll the poll promise. They would continue without any change.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the allegations of BJP MLAs from Udupi district that the government did not release any funds for development works, Ms. Hebbalkar said the government has released ₹900 crore for the district in the last year. The opposition MLAs were dismayed at the performance of the government and hence the allegations.

She charged V. Sunil Kumar, Karkala MLA, of cheating people of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts in the issue of Parashurama Theme Park near Karkala. Ms. Hebbalkar said, ‘‘He has cheated the people in the name of god. Now, it is known to all whether the installed statue was of bronze or fibre. BJP leadership has the skill of telling a lie 1,000 times to package it as a truth.” The government would install a real bronze statue at the place, she added.

Ms. Hebbalkar said she would seek a special package to restore the road infrastructure battered by heavy rains in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.