Guarantee schemes have not hit the financial stability of Karnataka, says MLC

March 07, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Allaying fears of the Opposition leaders that the guarantee schemes will take away the financial stability of the State, Manjunath Bhandary, MLC, said here on Thursday, March 7, that Karnataka will not go into bankruptcy.

Speaking at a convention of the beneficiaries of guarantee schemes of Mangaluru Taluk at Karavali Utsava grounds, the MLC said that Karnataka stood second in the collection and payment of GST to the Union government in the country. If guarantee schemes would have shaken the financial stability would it have been possible for Karnataka to occupy the second place in the payment of GST?, the MLC enquired.

Mr. Bhandary said that the financial condition of the State is stable.

He said since its announcement and implementation, the Opposition leaders went on mocking the guarantee schemes of the Congress government. But Congress proved it can deliver by fulfilling the promises made during the Assembly polls.

Mr. Bhandary said that 15% to 18% of the Budgetary volume went to the implementation of the guarantee schemes.

President of Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee and MLC K. Harish Kumar said that the State government implemented four of the five guarantees announced within three months of forming the government. The fifth one has also been implemented now.

Many women have been benefitted from Shakthi and Gruha Lakshmi schemes.

The Executive Officer of Mangaluru Taluk Panchayat Mahesh Kumar said that the Gruha Lakshmi scheme has reached 77,573 women and Gruha Jyothi has reached 1,41,873 houses in the taluk. In all, 3,524 persons have Antyodaya ration cards in the taluk, he said.

