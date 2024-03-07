GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Guarantee schemes have not hit the financial stability of Karnataka, says MLC

March 07, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
People gather to register for guarantee schemes during the ‘Meet of guarantee scheme beneficiaries’ of Mangaluru taluk at Karavali Utsav grounds in Mangaluru on Thursday, March 7.

People gather to register for guarantee schemes during the ‘Meet of guarantee scheme beneficiaries’ of Mangaluru taluk at Karavali Utsav grounds in Mangaluru on Thursday, March 7. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Allaying fears of the Opposition leaders that the guarantee schemes will take away the financial stability of the State, Manjunath Bhandary, MLC, said here on Thursday, March 7, that Karnataka will not go into bankruptcy.

Speaking at a convention of the beneficiaries of guarantee schemes of Mangaluru Taluk at Karavali Utsava grounds, the MLC said that Karnataka stood second in the collection and payment of GST to the Union government in the country. If guarantee schemes would have shaken the financial stability would it have been possible for Karnataka to occupy the second place in the payment of GST?, the MLC enquired.

Mr. Bhandary said that the financial condition of the State is stable.

He said since its announcement and implementation, the Opposition leaders went on mocking the guarantee schemes of the Congress government. But Congress proved it can deliver by fulfilling the promises made during the Assembly polls.

Mr. Bhandary said that 15% to 18% of the Budgetary volume went to the implementation of the guarantee schemes.

President of Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee and MLC K. Harish Kumar said that the State government implemented four of the five guarantees announced within three months of forming the government. The fifth one has also been implemented now.

Many women have been benefitted from Shakthi and Gruha Lakshmi schemes.

The Executive Officer of Mangaluru Taluk Panchayat Mahesh Kumar said that the Gruha Lakshmi scheme has reached 77,573 women and Gruha Jyothi has reached 1,41,873 houses in the taluk. In all, 3,524 persons have Antyodaya ration cards in the taluk, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.