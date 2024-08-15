Udupi district in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said the guarantee schemes of the Congress government have benefited 7 crore people in Karnataka while 1.2 crore people have been brought out of poverty.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag to mark the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium in Udupi on August 15, Ms. Hebbalkar claimed, as against the usual 4-5% allocation to the poor in earlier budgets, as much as 15% allocation was made to the sector in the present budget. “This would definitely improve the life of the poor,” she said.

Stating that the country is in the third position in marine fishing, Ms. Hebbalkar lauded the contribution of fisherfolk from Udupi district. As the first step towards upgrading the Malpe Fishing Harbour, the government has commenced the survey work, she said.

Ms. Hebbalkar said the government has taken all measures to maintain law and order in the district by periodical review and holding meetings. The crime rate was less during the current year, the Minister claimed.

The government was committed to provide the infrastructure required for the tourism sector that provides large-scale employment to the local population. Investors were being encouraged by various programmes and subsidies through the Tourism Policy 2024-29.

The government is providing basic amenities, including drinking water and power, to residents on priority. Of the 525 projects to supply potable water to 3,402 habitations under various gram panchayats, 437 works were completed. Through the Jana Spandana programme, conceptualised by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to redress public grievances, as many as 1,051 applications received at the district level were attended to, Ms. Hebbalkar said.

Beneficiaries of guarantee schemes of Congress government in Karnataka

Giving out statistics about the beneficiaries of the government guarantee schemes, Ms. Hebbalkar said as many as 1.39 crore women have availed the benefits of Shakti, the scheme for free travel in RTC buses, entailing expenditure of ₹52.12 crore in the district since its launch.

Under the Anna Bhagya scheme, 7,75,830 beneficiaries were paid ₹137.12 crore through direct benefit transfer in lieu of 5 kg rice per month.

Over 3.2 lakh people in the district are benefiting from the Gruha Jyothi scheme wherein the government has, so far, reimbursed ₹233.56 crore to the MESCOM.

Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, nearly 2.2 lakh women were benefiting in the district. Ms. Hebbalkar explained that technical glitches had affected payments in June and July. The problem was rectified and payments resumed in the second week of August.

Under Yuva Nidhi scheme, 2,028 youth were benefiting.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty, and Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari were among those who participated in the celebrations.

