Guarantee scheme detractors disillusioned over Karnataka’s economic growth, says Laxmi Hebbalkar

Udupi in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Friday said those who had termed the five guarantees as the ones pushing the government towards bankruptcy are disillusioned as the government has achieved excellent economic growth.

Speaking at the Rajyotsava Day in Udupi, Ms. Hebbalkar said Karnataka recorded a GDP of 10.2% in 2023-24 as per the data released by the Union Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry. The GDP achieved by Karnataka was higher than the national average (8.2%), the Minister noted.

Ms. Hebbalkar said because of the five guarantee schemes, every beneficiary family was getting ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 a month thereby easing their burden. In fact, the schemes have boosted the economy of the State, she said.

It has been one year since the government implemented the Gruha Lakshmi scheme under which the woman head of 1.23 lakh families have received ₹2,280 crore at ₹2,000 a month. During the year, a total of ₹25,248 crore was paid to these beneficiaries in the State, the Minister said. As many as 2,23,084 beneficiaries in Udupi district have received the benefits under the scheme with the government reaching 96.25% of the target group.

Ms. Hebbalkar said the government was keen on bringing in more investments into the State. Bengaluru has topped the country in employment generation and salary enhancement because of increased employment opportunities and skill development training being given by the government.

With the New Tourism Policy 2024-29 in place, the government intends to make Karnataka the preferred tourist destination for international tourists too. The government has sanctioned ₹1,349 crore to create necessary infrastructure for tourism development.

She said the government was committed to empowering Kannada and people’s cooperation is expected by the government on this front. People should start reading Kannada literature more and understand the culture to love the language, she said.

Ms. Hebbalkar further said: “Our government’s aim is to make Karnataka an empowered State by giving freedom to people on social and economical aspects.”

For the ‘Odhu Karnataka’ (Read Karnataka) activity, the State government has given a financial grant of ₹14.2 crore and under this initiative, study materials were designed and provided to the students of classes 4 and 5 in government schools.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, MLA Yashpal Suvarna and others were present.