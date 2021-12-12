‘GST council meeting has taken steps to help taxpayers’

Department and public must work together, says official

Ranjana Jha, Principal Chief Commissioner of Central Excise and Central Taxes (GST), Bengaluru Zone, has said that the 45th GST council meeting held about two-and-half months ago has taken some taxpayer-friendly measures.

Interacting with taxpayers from various large-scale industries, MSME units, exporters, traders and service providers in Mangaluru and Udupi on Thursday and Friday, she said that tax departments and taxpayers can work together for the development of the nation as a whole to reach the goal of achieving a five trillion-dollar economy soon. She congratulated the Mangalore Central Excise and Central Taxes Commissionerate on exceeding the fixed target revenue collection, a release issued by the commissionerate stated on Saturday.

Ms. Jha also met the representatives of the trade and industry of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts from various organisations like the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Kanara Small Scale Industries Association (KSIA), and Mangaluru and Udupi Chapters of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

During the interaction, the taxpayers raised queries pertaining to GST law and decisions taken in the 45th GST council meeting in particular. They also gave several representations to Ms. Jha who assured them that all would be examined and taken further to the policy-making level to arrive at a national-level solution to the problems faced by the businesses, the release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner of Central Excise and Central Taxes (GST), Mangaluru Imamuddin Ahmad explained the measures taken by the department during the pandemic to aid the taxpayers in getting their businesses back on track. Mangaluru Commissionerate is committed to ensure quick grievance redressal and transparency, he said.