GSoC-2020: NIT-K ranked fourth in the world in list of universities

The National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, has been ranked fourth in the world in the list of universities with the most number of students accepted for Google Summer of Code (GSoC)-2020.
The GSoC is a global programme organised by the Google Open Source team to introduce students to open source software development. The students are paired with mentors from open source organisations to work on a programming-intensive project. This year, the GSoC programme has been running from June to August, the institute said in a release. According to the note, 23 students from NIT-K were selected for GSoC-2020 in some of the best open source organisations across the world. A total of 1,198 students from 550 universities globally are participating.
Over the past three years, there has been a voluntary and organised effort led by Mohit P. Tahiliani, assistant professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and interested students from various departments of NIT-K to structurally plan open source activities at the institute. The first batch that was part of the effort resulted in seven selections to the GSoC, and the number has only increased in the past two years, the release said.
