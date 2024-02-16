Growth-oriented, welfare-inducing Budget, says KCCI

February 16, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru, said on Friday that the Karnataka Budget 2024-25 is growth inducing and welfare oriented with priority to provide much needed support to various sections of society.

There is, however, no specific mention on the proposed IT park and new industrial area for Mangaluru, it said.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India said the Budget had failed to create job opportunities for youth and ensure job security for those working under uncertainty. Its State president Muneer Katipalla said the government should take steps to fill 2.7 lakh vacant government posts.

V. Sunil Kumar, Karkala MLA and BJP State general secretary, said the Budget had not made clear the structure of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru Economic Corridor and had not reserved any funds for the same. The Chief Minister had not announced Bunts development corporation as promised by him earlier. He had not allocated funds for irrigation projects, including the Paschima Vahini, the MLA said.

