ADVERTISEMENT

Growth-oriented, welfare-inducing Budget, says KCCI

February 16, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru, said on Friday that the Karnataka Budget 2024-25 is growth inducing and welfare oriented with priority to provide much needed support to various sections of society.

There is, however, no specific mention on the proposed IT park and new industrial area for Mangaluru, it said.

ALSO READ
Karnataka Budget promises ₹3,000 crore for fisheries sector, reiterates development of major ports in Uttara Kannada

The Democratic Youth Federation of India said the Budget had failed to create job opportunities for youth and ensure job security for those working under uncertainty. Its State president Muneer Katipalla said the government should take steps to fill 2.7 lakh vacant government posts.

V. Sunil Kumar, Karkala MLA and BJP State general secretary, said the Budget had not made clear the structure of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru Economic Corridor and had not reserved any funds for the same. The Chief Minister had not announced Bunts development corporation as promised by him earlier. He had not allocated funds for irrigation projects, including the Paschima Vahini, the MLA said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Karnataka Budget promises ₹3,000 crore for fisheries sector, reiterates development of major ports in Uttara Kannada
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US