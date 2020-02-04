Mangaluru

Growing plants in plastic bottles

Yathish and Ashwitha’s home at Kidiyoor village near Udupi.

Yathish and Ashwitha’s home at Kidiyoor village near Udupi.  

Couple grow flower saplings and herbal plants in used plastic bottles

At a time when there is lot of concern about plastic waste, a couple, both government employees, have decided to reuse plastic bottles by growing flower saplings and herbal plants in them at their home at Kidiyoor village.

Yathish is as personal assistant to the Additional Deputy Commissioner at the District Offices Complex, while Ashwitha is an assistant teacher at the Government Higher Primary School at Hanumanth Nagar. “My wife and I used to see used plastic bottles thrown around. She teaches about reuse of plastic at school. We decided that we can utilise the bottles to cultivate flowers,” Mr. Yathish told The Hindu.

Initially, they grew flower plants in about 25 bottles. Then they got the idea of hanging the bottles to give a decorative look to their front porch. Then, they started planting saplings and herbal plants in the bottles about three months ago. Now there are 145 used plastic bottles with plants. Besides flowers, they have cultivated herbal plants, mint, and aloe vera. “One can also cultivate small vegetables in it. We water these plants once in two days. We put red soil, coco peat and some vermi-compost in each bottle,” Mr. Yathish said.

The couple posted pictures of their plants online. “Many people visited us. I hope they too will utilise used plastic bottles to cultivate plants,” Ms. Ashwitha said. “There is lesser awareness about waste management in rural areas where plastic is thrown into waterbodies,” she said.

