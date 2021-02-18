‘Growers need guidance’

President of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd (CAMPCO) Kishore Kumar Kodgi said on Thursday that cashew growers required guidance on producing quality nuts. The research institutes and scientists should assist the farmers.

He was speaking after releasing Netra Vaman, a new variety of dwarf cashew developed by the Directorate of Cashew Research, under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada during the Cashew Day observed at the directorate on Thursday.

Mr. Kodgi, who is a member of Karnataka Cashew Manufacturers Association, said that India consumed about 15 lakh tonnes of cashew annually. The domestic production stood at about seven lakh tonnes. The research institutes should implement the concept of “lab to land” fully. The technologies and research developed by the research institutes should reach farmers well in time.

The theme of the cashew day was “Scientist-farmer interaction and application of drone technology in cashew”.

Dean (Agriculture Engineering), College of Agricultural Engineering, Raichur, M. Veerangouda said that the drones of different capacities should be identified and later applied to agriculture/horticulture after scientific evaluation.

On the cause for yellow kernels, Principal Scientist at the Directorate Balasubramanian said that both the nut characters and processing parameters contributed to the yellow colour of the kernels.