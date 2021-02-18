‘Growers need guidance’

President of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd (CAMPCO) Kishore Kumar Kodgi said on Thursday that cashew growers required guidance on producing quality nuts. The research institutes and scientists should assist the farmers.
He was speaking after releasing Netra Vaman, a new variety of dwarf cashew developed by the Directorate of Cashew Research, under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada during the Cashew Day observed at the directorate on Thursday.
Mr. Kodgi, who is a member of Karnataka Cashew Manufacturers Association, said that India consumed about 15 lakh tonnes of cashew annually. The domestic production stood at about seven lakh tonnes. The research institutes should implement the concept of “lab to land” fully. The technologies and research developed by the research institutes should reach farmers well in time.
The theme of the cashew day was “Scientist-farmer interaction and application of drone technology in cashew”.
Dean (Agriculture Engineering), College of Agricultural Engineering, Raichur, M. Veerangouda said that the drones of different capacities should be identified and later applied to agriculture/horticulture after scientific evaluation.
On the cause for yellow kernels, Principal Scientist at the Directorate Balasubramanian said that both the nut characters and processing parameters contributed to the yellow colour of the kernels.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath