Groups protest against poor condition of road

Members of various organisations staged a protest near Tiger Circle here on Friday demanding the immediate repair of the stretch of road from Syndicate Circle to MIT Junction coming under Malpe- Tirthahalli National Highway 169A.

Nityananda Volakadu, former councillor and general secretary of the samiti, did a half-naked ‘urulu seve’ here to draw the attention of authorities.

Speaking after performing the ‘urulu seve’, Mr. Volakadu said that even after several protests, the authorities were least bothered about doing permanent repair of the road.

He himself had drawn attention to the problem by “swimming” in a large pothole on August 8.

The authorities had carried out a temporary work of filling the pothole after the August 8 protest. But the mix put in the potholes as a temporary solution had come out and it was difficult for the vehicles to move on the road. “Temporary filling of potholes is no solution, instead a permanent solution should be found,” he said.

Besides negotiating the potholes, people also had to suffer from the dust entering their eyes from them (the potholes).

“The department should take up permanent work as the rains have subsided,” Mr. Volakadu said.