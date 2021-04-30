Group shares medical burden of poor

Mangaluru

30 April 2021 00:03 IST

A group of dedicated like-minded people in two villages in Dakshina Kannada has come together sponsoring a poor family each every month by paying ₹ 5,000 to meet their medical expenses.

Under the banner Kittura Chennamma Seva Samithi, it contributes ₹30 to ₹ 50 every week for the purpose. The fund collected is deposited in a bank account of the samithi. The members collectively identify a poor family in dire straits before handing over the money.

P. Dharanendra Kumar, a member of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, who is the brain behind the initiative, told The Hindu that initially members thought that the money should be given only to pregnant women from economically weaker sections to bear their delivery expenses. But as it is difficult to get such beneficiaries every month, the members decided to select a poor family in need of help instead.

“The initiative took off this January. So far we have given away ₹15,000 to three families. The money for April is yet to be handed over,” said Mr. Kumar, who is also a former vice-president of the zilla panchayat.

The initiative has been launched by 60 persons living in Hosangady and Badakodi villages under Naravi Zilla Panchayat constituency in Belthangady Taluk. The group members are linked through a WhatsApp group. Mr. Kumar represents the same constituency.

“The three beneficiaries to whom the money has been given now are from Naravi constituency. But we have not set any boundary for selecting the beneficiaries. It can be given to anyone who deserves it,” Mr. Kumar said.

Referring to two of the three cases he said in one case, the money was given for the cardiac treatment of the bread earner of a family. But he did not survive leaving behind his small children and wife. In another case, the head of the family had suffered fracture on both the legs in a road accident.

“Some members even have contributed up to ₹ 1,000 at a time,” he said adding that the contributors are farmers and different professionals.