Group booked for entering temple with footwear

A video clip showing a group of youth entering with footwear Karinjeshwara Temple near Bantwal has led the temple administration to file a police complaint. The Punjalkatte Police registered the complaint for an offence under Section 295 of Indian Penal Code.

The group of youth recently arrived at the temple near Kavalmundkuru village in a car registered in Kerala. This temple is atop the picturesque Karinja Hills, which is a favourite tourist destination in the region.

Their travel video was uploaded on Instagram on October 7 wherein some of the youth are seen entering the temple wearing their footwear. This video went viral on the social media.

In the complaint filed on behalf of the president of the Temple Management Committee on Wednesday, Vinay Kumar asked the police to take action against the youth who have hurt people’s religious sentiments.

Condemning the action of the youth, Bharatiya Janata Party Dakshina Kannada president Sudarshan Moodbidri asked the police to arrest the youth whose identity is clearly seen in the video. In a statement, he said that the action of the youth appears to be one intended to disturb peace in the region.