Group blocks car and abuses Belthangady BJP MLA in coastal Karnataka 

Harish Poonja, BJP MLA representing Belthangady constituency in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of persons allegedly abused and threatened Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja near Farangipet fish market on the night of October 13.

According to a complaint filed at Bantwal Rural Police Station, the driver of Mr. Poonja’s car, Naveen, said he picked up the MLA from Mangaluru International Airport at 7 p.m. He dropped off the MLA at the circuit house in Mangaluru where Mr. Poonja attended a meeting.

After the meeting, the MLA left the circuit house in the car of his relatives Prashant and Kushith, while Mr. Naveen followed in the MLA’s car.

ADVERTISEMENT

While they were passing Naguri railway over-bridge, Mr. Naveen noticed a white Scorpio vehicle following them. Mr. Naveen called Mr. Poonja and alerted him.

Around 11 p.m., the Scorpio vehicle overtook the MLA’s car. It went further ahead and blocked the car in which the MLA was travelling near Farangipet fish market.

When the person driving that vehicle lowered the glass, some persons in the Scorpio allegedly abused Mr. Poonja and the others, and brandished sharp weapons before driving away towards B.C. Road, Mr. Naveen stated in his complaint.

Bantwal Rural police registered his complaint for offences punishable under Sections 341, 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Police are searching for the accused.