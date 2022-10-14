Group blocks car and abuses Belthangady BJP MLA in coastal Karnataka 

According to a complaint filed by the driver of Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja, the alleged incident occurred near Farangipet fish market on the night of October 13

Raghava M MANGALURU
October 14, 2022 12:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Harish Poonja, BJP MLA representing Belthangady constituency in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of persons allegedly abused and threatened Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja near Farangipet fish market on the night of October 13.

According to a complaint filed at Bantwal Rural Police Station, the driver of Mr. Poonja’s car, Naveen, said he picked up the MLA from Mangaluru International Airport at 7 p.m. He dropped off the MLA at the circuit house in Mangaluru where Mr. Poonja attended a meeting.

After the meeting, the MLA left the circuit house in the car of his relatives Prashant and Kushith, while Mr. Naveen followed in the MLA’s car.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While they were passing Naguri railway over-bridge, Mr. Naveen noticed a white Scorpio vehicle following them. Mr. Naveen called Mr. Poonja and alerted him.

Around 11 p.m., the Scorpio vehicle overtook the MLA’s car. It went further ahead and blocked the car in which the MLA was travelling near Farangipet fish market.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

When the person driving that vehicle lowered the glass, some persons in the Scorpio allegedly abused Mr. Poonja and the others, and brandished sharp weapons before driving away towards B.C. Road, Mr. Naveen stated in his complaint.

Bantwal Rural police registered his complaint for offences punishable under Sections 341, 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Police are searching for the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime
Mangalore
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app