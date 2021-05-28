Grocery kits given to transgenders under Samanvaya initiative

The police through their Samanvaya platform on Friday distributed grocery kits to nearly 80 transgender persons to help them tide over difficulties during the COVID-19 restriction period.

The police initiated Samanvaya platform on May 21 with a helpline Ph: 9480802300 for non-resident Indians and Indian expatriates in the event of their relatives or friends in the district needing any assistance during the pandemic.

After distributing the kits, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that the helpline had so far responded to 23 important calls and arranged for the required assistance to the concerned.

In a WhatsApp group, Ragini from Bengaluru and Transgender Persons State Association president Chaithra drew attention of the concerned to the plight of transgender persons in Dakshina Kannada.

The police, along with volunteers, gathered details of transgender persons through their associations in Surathkal, Bantwal, Belthangady and surrounding areas who needed help. Arun Vijayendra Bhat, VT Road, Mangaluru, when approached for help, sponsored the kits for the transgender persons. Mr. Bhat was felicitated on the occasion. The Police Commissioner urged people capable of helping the needy to come forward and do their bit to society.

One of the transgender persons, Arundhathi, complimented the police for their initiative and said it had become very difficult to lead life due to the pandemic and the restrictions.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Hari Ram Shankar and Vinay Gaonkar and other senior officials were present.