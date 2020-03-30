Groceries and vegetables to be made available tomorrow in Mangaluru

The ban on the sale and purchase of vegetables and groceries will continue across Dakshina Kannada on Monday. However, they will be allowed between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, said district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary here on Sunday.

Talking to reporters after a three-hour-long meeting with officials, Mr. Poojary said that the sale of milk, petrol and diesel and newspapers will continue to be allowed between 6 a.m. and noon. Pharmacies will remain open and there will be no restriction for supplying domestic gas cylinders. Mr. Poojary said that from April 2 ration shops will distribute ration for April and May to all below poverty line card holders. Ration shop owners have been asked to maintain social distancing norm and make use of hand sanitisers.

Nearly 1,500 migrant workers have been identified and brought to community halls, government schools and other public places where they are provided with food from “A” grade Muzrai temples and Indira Canteen. Those who have been left out in the city can come to the Kadri Manjunatha temple for food, he said.