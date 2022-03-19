Grivances will be addressed in time-bound manner, says Udupi DC

Kapu MLA Lalaji Mendon presents title deed to a beneficiary during the Deputy Commissioner’s village stay programme at Mudarangadi village in Kapu taluk of Udupi district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

March 19, 2022 22:36 IST

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao on Saturday said the administration will address serious grievances of the public received during the DC’s village stay programme in a time-bound manner while normal grievances will be addressed on the spot.

Speaking at the village stay programme, organised at Mudarangadi village in Kapu taluk, Mr. Rao said necessary directions were already issued to all officials in this regard. They were also asked to accord top priority to grievances by senior citizens and differently-abled people, he said.

Kapu MLA Lalaji Mendon urged the administration to address issues, including providing housing sites and title deeds to beneficiaries, deemed forest issue and solid waste management.

He said the waste management issue in the region could be addressed if the Industries Department hands over 25 acres from the land allotted to M/s Suzlon Infrastructure Ltd., to the district administration.

There were also other issues, including construction of service roads on the flanks of NH 66 and others, which have been highlighted by him during the ongoing legislature session, the MLA said.

As many as 15 beneficiaries were given title deeds while 30 were given social security pension orders and 28 children were provided with study chairs.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Y. Naveen Bhat, Kundapura Assistant Commissioner K. Raju and others were present.