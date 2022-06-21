Grievances for next month’s pension adalat to be submitted by June 28

It will be held through virtual mode using Cisco Webex application

The Regional Provident Fund Commissioner – I, Mangaluru to conduct the monthly pension adalat on July 11, 2022 from 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. in the Bhavishya Nidhi Bhavan, Silva Road, Highlands, for redressal of any grievances pertaining to the pensioners and members of Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995 who are becoming pensioners in the near future.

the meeting number is 26409715473.

Pensioners and members of Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995 may submit their grievances online on ro.mangalore@epfindia.gov.in or offline at the facilitation Centre at EPFO, Bhavishya Nidhi Bhavan, Highlands, Mangaluru-575002 so as to reach on or before June 28, to be included in the next month’s Pension Adaalat. Applications received after June 28 will be included in the Pension Adalat to be conducted in August, 2022.

‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ or ‘PF Near You’ programme will be conducted through virtual mode using Cisco Webex application on July 11 at 11.30 a.m for redressal of any grievance and to receive any suggestions pertaining to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Mangaluru Region, N. Gopalakrishnan, Regional PF Commissioner I, said in a release.