Greens urge NHAI to change designs of two flyovers for saving trees between Nanthoor and KPT junctions

July 10, 2023 - MANGALURU

Green activists and other city residents at a public hearing here on Monday urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to consider changing the designs of two flyovers proposed to be built at the busy KPT and Nanthoor junctions in the city. It is to save cutting of over 200 trees for constructing service roads on the 1.6 km long stretch between the two junctions on NH 66.

The NHAI officials present at the hearing, held in the office of Deputy Commissioner, said changes proposed by the activists will be considered if it comes within the project cost.

The Forest Department conducted the hearing for the proposal to cut 232 trees for the two projects.

An activist Kishore Attavar said that the activists are not against the projects.

“We cannot quantify benefits from the trees proposed to be cut. Please consider alternative proposals that can save the trees,” he said.

Assistant Conservator of Forest and Tree Officer P. Sridhar said of the 602 trees in the stretch, 370 trees will be transplanted (re-located). As many as 232 trees are proposed for felling.

“Of the 232 trees, 94 trees are with the girth between 30 and 60 cm, which can be transplanted. Only remaining 138 trees needs to be cut down,” he said.

Shashidhar Shetty, convener of the National Environment Care Federation, said instead of flyovers the NHAI can consider having an underpass at the KPT junction.

Activist Yatish Baikampady said he has alternative designs of the two flyovers, which are done by experts, that will minimise damage to trees.

Councillors Kadri Manohar Shetty, Jagadeesh Shetty, and Shakila Kava said motorists badly need flyovers at the two junctions.

The changes proposed by activists should be considered at the earliest and this should not become a reason for delay in taking up the projects. The work should be completed within the 18 months period, the three councillors said.

NHAI Assistant Executive Engineer Anirudh Kamath said the NHAI has proposed to have flyover connecting the Circuit House and the KPT at KPT junction.

The flyover at Nantoor junction will connect Kadri Mallikatta and Bikarnakatte.

The NH 66 will pass beneath the flyovers at the two junctions. The carriageway of the NH will be 10.5 metres wide on the either sides of the median. There will be 7 metre wide service roads to which city roads will connect.

Mr. Kamath said changes proposed by activists will be considered if it comes within the project cost. The flyover and service road works will start after felling the trees and shifting of utility lines, he said.

The NHAI Mangaluru Office Project Director Abdullah Javed Azmi, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Geetha Kulkarni attended the hearing.

