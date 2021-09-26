‘Green Walkathon’ organised

Bearys Institute of Technology (BIT), Bearys Enviro Architecture Design School (BEADS), and Mangalore University on Saturday organised Green Walkathon as a part of Green Building Week.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya flagged off the walkathon from Mangala Auditorium at Mangala Gangothri to Bearys Knowledge Campus at Innoli.

Bearys Group founder Syed Mohammed Beary spoke about the importance of creating awareness about environmental preservation. While people chop trees to construct buildings, not many replace them with new saplings, he regretted, and added that only by planting more saplings, could the planet be made greener. The event concluded at the Bearys Knowledge Campus with Mr. Beary planting saplings. Hundreds of students from BIT, BEADS, and BIT Polytechnic planted nearly 350 saplings on campus over six acres. The Bearys group has taken the initiative to make Innoli region that is surrounded by rocks and boulders green with this initiative.