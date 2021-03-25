Green Tech Hackathon winners presented prizes

Winners of Green Tech Hackathon 2020 organised by St. Joseph Engineering College, Mangaluru, with guests during the prize distribution ceremony in the college on Thursday.

25 March 2021 23:17 IST

St. Joseph Engineering College, Mangaluru, and Cambridge Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, have won the first and second prizes, respectively, in the hardware edition of the virtual Green Tech Hackathon 2020 hosted by St. Joseph Engineering College (SJEC) here recently.

The first and second places in the software edition have been bagged by Sri Sairam College of Engineering, Bengaluru, and the host college, respectively.

The first place in open track has been bagged by Akhil Bharatiya Maratha Shikshan Parishad’s Anantrao Pawar College of Engineering and Research, Pune, and the second prize is secured by LBS Institute of Technology for Women, Thiruvananthapuram.

The awards were presented at a ceremony in the St. Joseph Engineering College on Thursday. The hackathon was held from November 2020 to mid-February 2021.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, who was the chief guest, said that he is hopeful that the solutions developed by the participants during the hackathon will help the local community.

In his address, SJEC Principal Rio D’Souza spoke on the involvement of the college in solving issues faced by the community. He quoted the Pachchanady waste disposal problem and said that realising the need to work with the community, the college has started working on the Care Pachchanady movement by collaborating with non-governmental organisations and other institutions. The hackathon was a platform to come up with solutions to local problems. The Mangaluru City Corporation has assured the institution of its support in implementing the solutions that came out of the hackathon.

The college had hosted the hackathon to provide a platform for students to come together in creating and implementing novel ideas for a sustainable future, he said.

Director of SJEC Wilfred Prakash D’Souza said that Green Tech and Agri Tech teams in the college have been striving to make SJEC a clean and green campus. He expressed happiness that the college has adopted five villages in its neighbourhood and is providing them with technological solutions.

Director of Amarante Shipping Pvt. Ltd. Alok Pinto and Deputy Manager at JSW Neelapu Srinivasa Reddy were the external judges for the hackathon.