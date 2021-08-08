‘Grateful to CM for giving me Social Welfare’

Kota confident about effective implementation of welfare schemes

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given me Social Welfare, a big portfolio, and I will effectively handle it, said the new Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary here on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Poojary said he effectively discharged his duty as the Muzrai and Backward Classes Minister in B.S. Yediyurappa’s Cabinet. “Yes I am interested in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. But I did not give any preference to the Chief Minister about the portfolio that I wanted. I am happy that Mr. Bommai has given an ordinary party worker like me to handle two important portfolios,” he said.

Senior party leader K.S. Eshwarappa is more than capable of handling the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj portfolio, he added. Expressing confidence in effective implementation of welfare schemes in the two portfolios, Mr. Poojary said he will lend support to Sashikala Jolle in the handling of the Muzrai portfolio.

“Allocation of portfolios is the prerogative of the Chief Minister. The new portfolio will not be any different from the one that I had,” he said.

Defending the State government’s decision to insist on a RT-PCR negative certificate for those with two doses of vaccine from Kerala and Maharashtra entering the State, Mr. Poojary said this was because of Health Department’s observation that they might be carriers of COVID-19.

“It’s a painful decision against our own people living in neighbouring States where the case burden is high. These regulations are steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he added.

Like other border districts, the Kodagu district administration has taken steps to insist on a RT-PCR negative report, not older than 72 hours, from those from Kerala. The Kodagu district administration has been directed to take all necessary measures to prevent spread of COVID-19, he said.

Mr. Poojary, who is Minister in charge of handling COVID-19 and flood relief works in Kodagu district, said a survey of the people affected by heavy rains in Kodagu has been completed.

Compensation to affected families will be given in another three days, he said.