Grand Mangaluru Dasara planned

The 10-day-long Mangaluru Dasara will be held in a grand manner at Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple, senior Congress leader B. Janardhan Poojary, who is the mentor of the temple built by social reformer Narayana Guru, said here on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Poojary said that the festivities, which will start on September 26, will be different from the festivals held earlier. “People will feel the difference,” he said and added that devotees from across the country will take part in this annual festival when most parts of the city will be illuminated.

Mr. Poojary said that he will invite Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the festival. “I hope he will visit the temple during the festival,” he said.

R. Padmaraj, treasurer of the Temple Managing Committee, said that there will be a grand Shobha Yatra of Nava Durga and Sharada Mata on October 5.

The Shobha Yatra was not held because of COVID-19 restrictions in the last two years. The Shobha Yatra will be led by idols, which will be followed by tableaux. “We hope to complete the procession early,” he said.

Chandika Yaga will be held on October 3 at the Glass House of the temple to enable devotees to see it clearly. The Gokarnanatha Seva Dal will donate a silver peeta to Sharada Mata, while a family from Mangaluru will offer a silver Veena for the idol.

Among the cultural programmes to be held at the temple during the festival will include Dandiya dance by a 90-member team from Gujarat.

Mr. Padmaraj said that over two lakh people are expected to visit the temple during the festival and have food. Grocery and other articles for food is being procured by the temple and this time, there will be no “Hore Kanike” (devotees coming in a procession with grocery and vegetables), he said.