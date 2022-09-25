Grand Dasara planned at Uchchila Mahalakshmi Temple

The Sri Mahalakshmi Temple in Uchchila, Udupi district, is decked up for the Navaratri celebrations starting Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The management of Sri Mahalakshmi Temple at Uchchila in Udupi district, that was recently renovated, has decided to celebrate Navaratri/ Dasara festivities in a grand manner starting Monday.

Drawing up plans to celebrate the festivities on the lines of the Dasara in Mangaluru, Mysuru and Madikeri, the organisers, Dakshina Kannada Mogaveera Mahajana Sangha, have named it Uchchila Dasara Utsava-2022.

Sangha honorary advisor G. Shankar said that the temple, after its renovation and Brahma Kalasha in April this year, was drawing large number of devotees.

The second most important temple for fishermen of the coastal region next only to Kula Mahastri Amma Temple at Bennekudru, the Mahalakshmi Temple is located on the flanks of the National Highway 66 at Uchchila between Mangaluru and Udupi.

The Navaratri festivities will begin with the consecration of Nava Durge idols at 9.30 a.m. on Monday.

Mr. Shankar said that the temple committee will spend close to ₹3 crore for the Navaratri celebrations wherein Chandika Homa, Anna Santarpane and cultural programmes will be conducted on all nine days.

The festivities will conclude with a grand Shobha Yatre at 3 p.m. on October 5, he said. The procession will start at Uchchila and pass through Yermal, Padubidri, Hejmady, Muluru, Koppalangady before the idols are immersed in the Arabian Sea near Kaup Light House.

A troupe of tiger dancers and other cultural groups will add colour to the procession. More than 100 tableaux will be part of the procession. Musical orchestras will be held at different locations on Hejmady, Padubidri, Uchila, Kaup beach as part of cultural programmes, Mr. Shankar said.